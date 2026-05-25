Xiaomi bets big on AI to power its smartphones, EVs
What's the story
Xiaomi is betting big on artificial intelligence (AI) to secure its hardware empire's future. The Beijing-based company is investing heavily in open-source models to keep its upcoming smartphones and electric vehicles (EVs) competitive in an AI-driven market. Last month, Xiaomi unveiled its latest AI model, MiMo-V2.5-Pro, which was ranked the world's best open-source model for agentic capabilities by third-party benchmark platform Artificial Analysis.
AI advancement
MiMo-V2.5-Pro shows early progress for Xiaomi
The high ranking of MiMo-V2.5-Pro shows early progress for Xiaomi, which only started releasing open-source AI systems a year ago. The company has also pledged over 60 billion yuan ($8.8 billion) toward AI investments over the next three years. This move highlights its ambition to develop cutting-edge AI models and capitalize on new opportunities as this technology becomes more integrated into hardware and devices.
Market impact
AI critical for tech consumer goods companies
Hayden Hou, a principal analyst at research firm Canalys, emphasized the importance of AI in the tech consumer goods market. He said, "AI is the most critical factor for all tech consumer goods companies." Xiaomi's MiMo-V2.5-Pro also performed well in overall intelligence and coding tests on the Artificial Analysis benchmark, coming second and third, respectively, among open-source systems behind DeepSeek and Moonshot AI, two leading Chinese AI labs.