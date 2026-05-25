Xiaomi bets big on AI to power its smartphones, EVs

The high ranking of MiMo-V2.5-Pro shows early progress for Xiaomi, which only started releasing open-source AI systems a year ago. The company has also pledged over 60 billion yuan ($8.8 billion) toward AI investments over the next three years. This move highlights its ambition to develop cutting-edge AI models and capitalize on new opportunities as this technology becomes more integrated into hardware and devices.

Market impact

AI critical for tech consumer goods companies

Hayden Hou, a principal analyst at research firm Canalys, emphasized the importance of AI in the tech consumer goods market. He said, "AI is the most critical factor for all tech consumer goods companies." Xiaomi's MiMo-V2.5-Pro also performed well in overall intelligence and coding tests on the Artificial Analysis benchmark, coming second and third, respectively, among open-source systems behind DeepSeek and Moonshot AI, two leading Chinese AI labs.