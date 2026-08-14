Xiaomi HyperOS 4 debuts with Apple-like Liquid Glass design

The beta version of HyperOS 4 is now available for a select few devices in China.

The first batch includes the Xiaomi 17 Ultra, Xiaomi 17 Ultra Leica Edition, and Xiaomi 17 Pro Max, among others.

A second batch will get the update from August 27 onwards, including models like the Xiaomi 17 Max and Redmi K90 Max.

A third batch will begin testing on September 17 with devices such as Redmi K100 Pro Max and Xiaomi Mix Flip 2.