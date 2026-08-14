Xiaomi HyperOS 4 debuts with Apple-like Liquid Glass design
What's the story
Xiaomi has unveiled its latest software update, HyperOS 4. The new version promises a revamped user interface (UI), advanced artificial intelligence (AI) features, and overall system performance improvements. One of the main attractions is a glass-inspired design language that mimics Apple's Liquid Glass for iPhone. The first batch of devices to get this update includes several flagship smartphones and tablets from Xiaomi's portfolio.
Update schedule
First batch of devices to get HyperOS 4
The beta version of HyperOS 4 is now available for a select few devices in China.
The first batch includes the Xiaomi 17 Ultra, Xiaomi 17 Ultra Leica Edition, and Xiaomi 17 Pro Max, among others.
A second batch will get the update from August 27 onwards, including models like the Xiaomi 17 Max and Redmi K90 Max.
A third batch will begin testing on September 17 with devices such as Redmi K100 Pro Max and Xiaomi Mix Flip 2.
Update strategy
Xiaomi's unique approach to OS releases
Notably, Xiaomi's HyperOS releases aren't directly tied to Android version numbers.
The company recently started rolling out Android 17-based software as HyperOS 3 while also introducing Android 16 for its smartphones with the same OS version.
This unique approach makes it difficult to predict when other devices will get the update or if they will skip a version altogether.
Feature highlights
HyperOS 4 comes with a redesigned UI
HyperOS 4 comes with a redesigned UI that has a glass-inspired design language. The system will render realistic-looking refraction effects across supported UI elements.
Personalization options have also been expanded, allowing users to rearrange elements like the clock and notifications, resize folders, and group widgets.
Xiaomi claims its latest OS can transition more seamlessly between portrait and landscape apps while floating windows can rotate to match the app's orientation.
Performance boost
Faster app loading times and AI enhancements
Xiaomi claims HyperOS 4 offers up to 18% faster app loading times after nine hours of phone use compared to its predecessor, HyperOS 3.
The company is also using AI to predict resources that may be needed next and preload them into RAM before a user performs an action.
The update also introduces Super AI Assistant 2.0, powered by Xiaomi's in-house MiMo large language model.
AI advancements
New features in Super AI Assistant 2.0
The new Super AI Assistant 2.0 can handle voice transcription and note organization, search through photos, help create travel plans, and control compatible smart home as well as smart car products.
Xiaomi has also introduced a new feature called Inspiration Ball which aims to provide contextual information to the interface and AI assistant.