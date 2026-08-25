Xiaomi launches Mijia smart air purifiers starting at ₹8,000

The Mijia Smart Air Purifier 6 is designed for larger spaces, covering up to 940 square feet. It has a Particle CADR of 443m3/h and a Formaldehyde CADR of 218m3/h.

The company claims that the device can clean air in a room of size 108 square feet in about three-and-a-half minutes.

It features Xiaomi's PentaClean purification system with multi-stage filtration, activated carbon, UV-C tech, and Negative Ion support to combat dust, pollen, smoke, pet dander, and gaseous pollutants.