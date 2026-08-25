Xiaomi launches Mijia smart air purifiers starting at ₹8,000
What's the story
Xiaomi has launched its Mijia smart home brand in India with the introduction of two new products: the Mijia Smart Air Purifier 6 and the Mijia Smart Air Purifier 4 Compact. The company has also reintroduced the Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier 4 Lite. The new range, available from September 2, is aimed at different room sizes and comes with smart connectivity, real-time air quality monitoring, and advanced filtration technologies.
Product details
Mijia Smart Air Purifier 6
The Mijia Smart Air Purifier 6 is designed for larger spaces, covering up to 940 square feet. It has a Particle CADR of 443m3/h and a Formaldehyde CADR of 218m3/h.
The company claims that the device can clean air in a room of size 108 square feet in about three-and-a-half minutes.
It features Xiaomi's PentaClean purification system with multi-stage filtration, activated carbon, UV-C tech, and Negative Ion support to combat dust, pollen, smoke, pet dander, and gaseous pollutants.
Connectivity features
The device has color display and supports voice commands
The Mijia Smart Air Purifier 6 also comes with a large color display that shows PM2.5, PM1, temperature, and humidity levels.
Users can monitor and control the device remotely via the Xiaomi Home app.
It also supports voice commands through Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant for added convenience.
The Mijia Smart Air Purifier 6 is priced at ₹19,999.
Compact model
Mijia Smart Air Purifier 4 Compact
For smaller rooms, Xiaomi has launched the Mijia Smart Air Purifier 4 Compact at ₹7,999.
It is suitable for spaces over 400 square feet and features a three-in-one filtration system that captures 99.97% of particles as small as 0.3 microns.
The device is TUV Rheinland Allergy Care-certified and comes with Auto, Manual, and Sleep modes for different user needs.
It weighs just 2.2kg and operates at 20dB in Sleep Mode for quieter operation.
Product re-launch
Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier 4 Lite reintroduced
Along with the new launches, Xiaomi is also bringing back the Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier 4 Lite.
It has a Particle CADR of up to 360m3/h and can cover areas between 269-463 square feet.
The device comes with a three-layer filtration system and smart app controls for user convenience.
The Smart Air Purifier 4 Lite is priced at ₹12,999.