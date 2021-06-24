Mi MIX 4 tipped to offer 120W fast-charging support

Xiaomi Mi MIX 4 will support 80W wireless fast-charging technology

Xiaomi is gearing up to launch a new Mi MIX 4 flagship smartphone later this year. In the latest development, a Chinese report has claimed that the handset will be equipped with a 5,000mAh dual-cell battery and it will support 120W wired and 80W wireless fast-charging. A recent leak had claimed that the device will flaunt an under-display selfie camera. Here's our roundup.

The phone is said to offer a custom display resolution

The Mi MIX 4 is expected to feature a notch-less, edge-to-edge display with uniform slim bezels and an under-display camera. On the rear, there might be a triple camera setup. The device is likely to bear a 6.4-inch AMOLED screen, possibly with a custom resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate, and an integrated fingerprint sensor for secure biometric authentication.

It may sport a 50MP primary camera

The Mi MIX 4 will reportedly pack a triple rear camera module comprising a 50MP main sensor, a 48MP ultra-wide shooter, and a 48MP telephoto lens with 5x optical zoom and 120x hybrid zoom support. Up front, there may be a 32MP camera.

It will draw power from a Snapdragon 888 chipset

Mi MIX 4 will be powered by a Snapdragon 888 or Snapdragon 888 Pro chipset, paired with at least 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. It will boot MIUI 13 based on Android 12 and pack a 5,000mAh battery with 120W wired and 80W wireless fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device should offer support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, and a Type-C port.

Xiaomi Mi MIX 4: Pricing and availability

The Mi MIX 4 will be costlier than the Mi 11 Ultra model, meaning it could be priced upwards of Rs. 70,000. However, the official pricing and availability details of the handset will be announced at the time of launch later this year.