Xiaomi brings Mijia smart home brand to India
What's the story
Xiaomi is bringing its global smart home sub-brand, Mijia, to India. The move is part of the company's strategy to expand its home appliances business and compete with market leaders like Samsung, LG, and Haier. Mijia offers over 200 categories of smart home and lifestyle products in China. In India, it will start with a new range of air purifiers later this quarter.
Expansion strategy
Home is the next battlefield for Xiaomi
Xiaomi COO Sudhin Mathur revealed that the company's next growth story will be in the home segment.
He said, "The first 12 years were about building our presence in personal devices. Home is the next battlefield for us."
Mathur added that they are working toward a larger smart home connected device ecosystem rather than standalone products.
Product launch timeline
Plans progressing in full steam
While Mathur didn't share specific timelines for the launch of large appliances, he said plans are progressing "in full steam."
He hinted that late 2026 and 2027 would be key years for Xiaomi's home appliances business.
The company is currently in talks with several electronics manufacturing services (EMS) partners to manufacture this new product range locally.
Market approach
Mijia products will be sold through Mi.com and offline channels
Xiaomi plans to sell Mijia products through its own website, Mi.com, and its exclusive retail network of over 400 stores.
The company will also target large-format retail chains like Croma, Reliance, and Vijay Sales as well as other offline channels depending on the product category.
Mathur stressed that while their overall strategy won't change, the channel mix may vary based on consumer expectations.
Information
Existing Mi Home stores will showcase Mijia products
Mathur also revealed that existing Mi Home stores will increasingly showcase products from the wider Mijia ecosystem. This way, consumers can experience categories beyond smartphones. Globally, Mijia covers over 200 smart home categories including air purifiers, robot vacuum cleaners, toothbrushes, weighing scales, and kitchen appliances.
Pricing strategy
Mathur on need-based purchases driving home appliance market
Despite entering categories dominated by established appliance makers, Xiaomi is committed to its core proposition of offering technology at competitive prices.
Mathur said, "We will continue with our philosophy of providing the best technology at an honest price."
He also noted that India's home appliance market is increasingly driven by need-based purchases rather than festival-led buying, aided by easier financing through banks and NBFCs.