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Home / News / Technology News / Xiaomi brings Mijia smart home brand to India
Xiaomi brings Mijia smart home brand to India
Mijia will debut with air purifiers

Xiaomi brings Mijia smart home brand to India

By Akash Pandey
Aug 07, 2026
01:28 pm
What's the story

Xiaomi is bringing its global smart home sub-brand, Mijia, to India. The move is part of the company's strategy to expand its home appliances business and compete with market leaders like Samsung, LG, and Haier. Mijia offers over 200 categories of smart home and lifestyle products in China. In India, it will start with a new range of air purifiers later this quarter.

Expansion strategy

Home is the next battlefield for Xiaomi

Xiaomi COO Sudhin Mathur revealed that the company's next growth story will be in the home segment.

He said, "The first 12 years were about building our presence in personal devices. Home is the next battlefield for us."

Mathur added that they are working toward a larger smart home connected device ecosystem rather than standalone products.

Product launch timeline

Plans progressing in full steam

While Mathur didn't share specific timelines for the launch of large appliances, he said plans are progressing "in full steam."

He hinted that late 2026 and 2027 would be key years for Xiaomi's home appliances business.

The company is currently in talks with several electronics manufacturing services (EMS) partners to manufacture this new product range locally.

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Market approach

Mijia products will be sold through Mi.com and offline channels

Xiaomi plans to sell Mijia products through its own website, Mi.com, and its exclusive retail network of over 400 stores.

The company will also target large-format retail chains like Croma, Reliance, and Vijay Sales as well as other offline channels depending on the product category.

Mathur stressed that while their overall strategy won't change, the channel mix may vary based on consumer expectations.

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Information

Existing Mi Home stores will showcase Mijia products

Mathur also revealed that existing Mi Home stores will increasingly showcase products from the wider Mijia ecosystem. This way, consumers can experience categories beyond smartphones. Globally, Mijia covers over 200 smart home categories including air purifiers, robot vacuum cleaners, toothbrushes, weighing scales, and kitchen appliances.

Pricing strategy

Mathur on need-based purchases driving home appliance market

Despite entering categories dominated by established appliance makers, Xiaomi is committed to its core proposition of offering technology at competitive prices.

Mathur said, "We will continue with our philosophy of providing the best technology at an honest price."

He also noted that India's home appliance market is increasingly driven by need-based purchases rather than festival-led buying, aided by easier financing through banks and NBFCs.

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