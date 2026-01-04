Xreal 1S AR glasses launched at CES—features, price, and more

What's new and cool?

The Xreal 1S keeps things immersive with a wide 52-degree field of view and smooth 120Hz refresh rate. It runs on the new X1 chip that powers the Real 3D feature for easy content upgrades.

There's also an optional Eye camera for POV photos or videos if you're feeling creative.

Bonus: it's $50 cheaper than the last model, making high-tech AR a bit more accessible for everyone.