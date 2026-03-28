Yahoo bets big on AI with new answer engine Scout

Yahoo is betting big on artificial intelligence (AI) with the launch of its new answer engine, Scout. The move comes as part of a larger strategy to reclaim its position in the online search space. Scout was put to the test by The Associated Press, which asked it about Yahoo's decline over the past decade. he AI tool offered a detailed response, highlighting how "a company with an early advantage can disappear without continuous innovation."

CEO's vision Jim Lanzone hopeful on AI expansion Yahoo CEO Jim Lanzone, who has a history of reviving struggling internet companies, is hopeful that AI can help expand Yahoo's global user base. The company currently serves 700 million users with its finance, sports, news, fantasy, and email services. Despite its troubled past under seven different CEOs in 16 years, Yahoo has remained profitable and continues to generate billions in revenue.

Ownership change Apollo acquired Yahoo for $5 billion In September 2021, private equity firm Apollo Global Management acquired Yahoo for $5 billion. The deal came after Verizon Communications's unsuccessful attempt to merge Yahoo with AOL, another internet pioneer. Despite its tumultuous history, Yahoo has managed to stay afloat and is now looking toward the future with AI technologies like Scout.

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AI integration Scout launched for 250 million US users Scout is a unique AI-powered answer engine that doesn't mimic human conversations. Instead, it gives personalized responses based on user interests. The tool was recently launched for Yahoo's 250 million US users as part of the company's strategy to leverage AI and improve online search experiences. However, Yahoo will have to compete with tech giants like Google and popular chatbots such as OpenAI's ChatGPT and Anthropic's Claude in this space.

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