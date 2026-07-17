Yale University finds Pestalotiopsis microspora in Amazon degrading polyester polyurethane
Technology
Scientists from Yale stumbled upon a fungus called Pestalotiopsis microspora in the Amazon rainforest that can actually break down plastic.
This little organism doesn't just survive in tough places: it survives in oxygen-poor spots like deep landfills and uses polyester polyurethane (the stuff found in foams and coatings) as its food.
Discovery spurs enzyme recycling research
This discovery could change how we handle plastic waste.
While it's not used commercially yet, the research highlights how nature might help solve big environmental problems.
Since then, scientists have been exploring enzyme-based ways to recycle plastics, aiming for greener solutions to tackle materials that are hard to break down.