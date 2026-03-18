This chair lets you sit on your half-worn clothes

The Laundry Chair, a unique innovation by YouTuber and inventor Simone Giertz, is now available for purchase through a Kickstarter campaign. The chair offers a solution for those who struggle with managing their half-worn clothes. It provides storage while still being usable as a seat when covered with clothes that are too clean to wash but too dirty to put away.

Design and price The chair costs $1,100 The $1,100 Laundry Chair comes with a rotating rail that can swivel around the seat on a ball-bearing lazy susan. This way, laundry can be hung over it without covering the armrests or seating pad. The chair also has a solid hardwood frame and green cotton corduroy upholstery. A second color option is expected in future, with early backers of the crowdfunding launch getting discounts up to $200.

Market debut Giertz first built the chair as a joke The Laundry Chair was first a prototype built by Giertz for a YouTube video in 2024. She then decided to take it to market through her Yetch product brand. "I made the Laundry Chair because I was tired of staring at my pile of half-dirty clothes," said Giertz in a press release. "So I decided to make a chair that's actually built for the job."

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Versatility The moving rail helps stack clothes and hide messy view The moving rail on the Laundry Chair serves multiple purposes. It helps stack clothes and partially hide that messy view behind the back of the chair. More importantly, it permits semi-worn fabric to breathe better than in a crumpled pile or stored away, lowering moisture, wrinkles, and smells. Giertz has also experimented with other rotating furniture solutions such as a coffee table that doubles as an ottoman.

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