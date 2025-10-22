YouTube now lets you set daily scrolling limit for Shorts

The new feature is part of YouTube's effort to make users more conscious about their viewing habits. "Shorts are a core part of the YouTube experience," said the company in its announcement. "Setting a scrolling time limit on the Shorts feed allows for this exploration while helping users be more deliberate about their viewing habits and manage their time effectively."

Expansion

Feature to be extended to parental controls later this year

The customizable time limit feature can be accessed from the YouTube app's account settings. The company has started rolling it out today, but it might take some time to reach all mobile users. YouTube also plans to extend this feature to parental controls "later this year" for proactive screen time management by parents. Unlike the regular user notifications, these limit notifications will not be dismissable in the case of parental controls.