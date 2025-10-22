Update Google Chrome now! Critical vulnerabilities found in web browser

The vulnerability stems from a flawed implementation in Chrome's V8 engine, a core part of the browser that runs JavaScript code. A remote attacker could exploit this flaw by sending specially crafted web requests that trigger unintended program behavior. If successfully exploited, it could let an attacker run arbitrary code with the same privileges as the logged-in user, leading to complete system takeover or disruption of essential services.

Advisory

Update Chrome to latest version immediately

In light of this vulnerability, CERT-In has urged all users and organizations to update their Chrome browser to the latest version as soon as possible. The agency also recommends enabling automatic updates and checking the official Chrome security advisories for future patches against similar high-risk vulnerabilities. Google has confirmed that a fix is included in its Stable Channel Update for Desktop released yesterday.