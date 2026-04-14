YouTube allows livestream viewers control ads

YouTube is making a major change to its ad system, particularly for live streams. The platform has announced that it will now let viewers skip mid-roll unskippable ads through their live chat activity. If a stream's chat is active enough, YouTube will automatically pause ads for everyone watching. This means you won't have to pay for YouTube Premium or use the Brave browser anymore.

Real-time monitoring How does the new ad system work? YouTube's ad system now tracks live chat activity in real time. If it detects a spike in engagement, like a major gaming moment or surprise announcement, it will pause automatic ads for all viewers. This new feature is part of YouTube's effort to improve the livestream experience and make it less annoying for users who don't want to deal with constant interruptions from ads.

Enhanced interaction New engagement features for livestreams Along with the ad system update, YouTube has also introduced new engagement features for livestreams. Viewers can now send virtual gifts, or digital stickers purchased during the stream, on horizontal live streams as well. This feature was previously only available on vertical ones and is now accessible to creators in Canada, Korea, Indonesia, Thailand, Australia and New Zealand.

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Donor benefits Ad-free moments for donors YouTube is also giving donors their own ad-free moments. If you buy a Super Chat, Super Sticker, or a gift, the platform will give you a private ad-free window right after your purchase. This way, the streamer's "thank you" won't be interrupted by an ad.

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