YouTube app for Google TV revamped: What has changed?
What's the story
The YouTube app on Google TV is getting a major makeover with a redesigned sidebar. The update, which is being rolled out to select users, aims to improve user experience by providing easier access to frequently used sections like Library and Subscriptions. The new design also highlights recently-watched channels for quick navigation.
User experience
Revamped sidebar adds new section for subscriptions, library
The revamped sidebar of the YouTube app retains Search and Home at the top, but adds a new section for Subscriptions and Library. It also includes two direct channel shortcuts, which could be recently-viewed or algorithmically-determined channels. The update is designed to reduce the number of clicks needed to access these popular sections, making navigation more efficient for users.
Extra features
Shortcuts for News, Live, Podcasts, Music, Gaming, Sports
The new sidebar design also includes shortcuts for News, Live, Podcasts, Music, Gaming, as well as Sports. However, these options may vary depending on the TV model being used. A Settings button has been retained at the bottom of the sidebar to give users control over their YouTube app experience.
Update availability
Rollout of the new sidebar design is ongoing
The revamped sidebar design for the YouTube app on Google TV appears to be a server-side change. Some users have already reported seeing the update on their devices, including those using Samsung TVs. However, not all users have received this update yet, indicating that it is still in the process of being rolled out by YouTube.