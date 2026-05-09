YouTube app for Google TV revamped: What has changed?

The YouTube app on Google TV is getting a major makeover with a redesigned sidebar. The update, which is being rolled out to select users, aims to improve user experience by providing easier access to frequently used sections like Library and Subscriptions. The new design also highlights recently-watched channels for quick navigation.

User experience Revamped sidebar adds new section for subscriptions, library The revamped sidebar of the YouTube app retains Search and Home at the top, but adds a new section for Subscriptions and Library. It also includes two direct channel shortcuts, which could be recently-viewed or algorithmically-determined channels. The update is designed to reduce the number of clicks needed to access these popular sections, making navigation more efficient for users.

Extra features Shortcuts for News, Live, Podcasts, Music, Gaming, Sports The new sidebar design also includes shortcuts for News, Live, Podcasts, Music, Gaming, as well as Sports. However, these options may vary depending on the TV model being used. A Settings button has been retained at the bottom of the sidebar to give users control over their YouTube app experience.

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