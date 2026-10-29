YouTube now has over 150 million paid subscribers

YouTube's advertising revenue grew by 9.2% year-on-year to $11.2 billion in the September quarter, the slowest growth rate this year.

This is a decline from last quarter's 13% and Q1's 11%.

Despite this slowdown, living room viewing accounted for over one-third of total YouTube ad revenues in Q3, Google's chief business officer Philipp Schindler said during the company's earnings call on October 28.