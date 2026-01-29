YouTube deletes top AI slop channels, billions of views gone

YouTube has removed some of its most popular "AI slop" channels, according to a report by Kapwing. The move comes just weeks after YouTube CEO Neal Mohan pledged to tackle the issue of low-quality AI content on the platform. Among those taken down was CuentosFacianantes (FascinatingTales), which had over 5.9 million subscribers and more than 1.2 billion views before its removal.

Channel details 'Imperio de Jesus' channel also removed. It has 5.8M subscribers Kapwing had previously identified CuentosFacianantes as the most-subscribed AI slop channel on YouTube. The channel was known for its low-quality Dragon Ball-themed videos. The second most popular channel, Imperio de Jesus (Empire of Jesus), has also been removed from the platform. It had over 5.8 million subscribers and focused on strengthening "our faith with Jesus through fun interactive quizzes."

Policy update YouTube's response to AI slop channels In his letter to users, YouTube boss Mohan had said the company plans to "reduce the spread of low quality AI content" by enhancing its existing system against spam and clickbait. The move is part of a broader effort by YouTube to crack down on "inauthentic" content. Last year, two channels creating fake, AI-generated movie trailers were removed as part of this initiative.

