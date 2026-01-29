YouTube deletes top AI slop channels, billions of views gone
What's the story
YouTube has removed some of its most popular "AI slop" channels, according to a report by Kapwing. The move comes just weeks after YouTube CEO Neal Mohan pledged to tackle the issue of low-quality AI content on the platform. Among those taken down was CuentosFacianantes (FascinatingTales), which had over 5.9 million subscribers and more than 1.2 billion views before its removal.
Channel details
'Imperio de Jesus' channel also removed. It has 5.8M subscribers
Kapwing had previously identified CuentosFacianantes as the most-subscribed AI slop channel on YouTube. The channel was known for its low-quality Dragon Ball-themed videos. The second most popular channel, Imperio de Jesus (Empire of Jesus), has also been removed from the platform. It had over 5.8 million subscribers and focused on strengthening "our faith with Jesus through fun interactive quizzes."
Policy update
YouTube's response to AI slop channels
In his letter to users, YouTube boss Mohan had said the company plans to "reduce the spread of low quality AI content" by enhancing its existing system against spam and clickbait. The move is part of a broader effort by YouTube to crack down on "inauthentic" content. Last year, two channels creating fake, AI-generated movie trailers were removed as part of this initiative.
Channel status
Other AI slop channels also removed or inactive
Kapwing's report also noted that 16 other AI slop channels have either been deleted or are now inactive on YouTube. These include Heroes de Fantasia, Adhamali-0, and Roupa25. One channel, Super Cat League, is still active but has no videos at the moment. The channel description promised a unique blend of cats and advanced generative AI to create hyper-realistic adventures. At the time of writing this article, India-based AI slop channel Bandar Apna Dost (3.08M subscribers) remained active.