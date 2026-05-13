YouTube hit by outage as users report video upload issues
What's the story
YouTube is facing a major outage, with users reporting issues while trying to upload videos and other content. The disruption was reported by Downdetector, an outage-tracking platform. The website noted a sharp spike in complaints after 3:00pm today, indicating that the problem is widespread and affecting many users globally.
User experience
Users unable to upload content on YouTube
The outage has left many users unable to upload content on YouTube, with the platform displaying an error message that reads, "Oops, something went wrong." The issue is not limited to a specific region but is being reported by users worldwide. However, those just watching videos on the platform seem to be unaffected at this time.
Related incident
Google experienced outage yesterday
This YouTube outage comes just a day after Google experienced a similar disruption. The tech giant's services were temporarily down for users worldwide, including in India. Many reported issues accessing Search and related services, with blank pages, failed searches, and slow loading times being common complaints. Downdetector recorded over 3,300 complaints at the peak of the outage.