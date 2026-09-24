YouTube now lets you build custom feeds with simple prompts
What's the story
YouTube has announced a new feature called 'custom feeds,' which will allow users to personalize their content experience. The feature lets you describe in your own words the type of videos you would like to see on the platform. For example, if you're looking for something specific like "relaxing commentary videos to unwind with," you can simply type that into a prompt box on YouTube.
Feature functionality
Gemini AI powers custom feeds
The custom feeds feature uses Gemini model to generate a feed based on your request.
The customized feed will then appear at the top of your YouTube home page in its own tab.
This way, you can easily access content that best suits your interests or mood during specific times, like a train commute.
User engagement
Custom feeds join the ranks of user-driven algorithms
YouTube's new feature comes in response to the growing trend among social networks of giving users tools to build their own algorithms.
Decentralized social network Bluesky popularized this idea years ago, with other platforms like Meta's Threads and Instagram, X, and Spotify following suit.
YouTube hopes that custom feeds will help users better navigate its vast library of over 20 billion videos.
Feature integration
Main feed remains unchanged
The new custom feeds feature won't replace YouTube's main feed, which shows all your recommendations.
Instead, it will give you the option to quickly jump into a feed that best suits your needs when you open the app.
Support for creating multiple custom feeds will be available on both web and mobile versions of YouTube starting next month.