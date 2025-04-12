You could soon set timer to limit YouTube Shorts consumption
What's the story
YouTube is mulling a feature that would permit users to set a daily timer, restricting their time on Shorts.
The development was first reported by Android Authority, citing findings from the beta version of the YouTube app.
A company spokesperson confirmed to TechCrunch that while the feature is not being publicly tested at the moment, it is "exploring this for the future."
Usage
How will the feature work?
The code unearthed in the beta version indicates that the daily timer will let users define a certain number of hours for Shorts consumption.
After this time is over, Shorts will be paused and inaccessible for the remainder of the day.
However, users would still be able to access "individual Shorts," meaning they won't be entirely restricted from watching all short videos on YouTube.
Trend
Growing trend of screen time management
YouTube's move to explore features aimed at reducing excessive scrolling comes as more and more users are looking for ways to manage their screen time.
Many have been downloading apps specifically designed for the purpose. Some devices like fobs that temporarily lock specific apps on users' phones are also gaining popularity.
This indicates growing awareness about social media addiction and the need for tools to manage it.