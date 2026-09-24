YouTube Music's new AI features help you discover tracks, podcasts
What's the story
YouTube has announced the addition of two new artificial intelligence (AI) features to its music streaming service, YouTube Music. The updates were unveiled at this year's Made On YouTube event and are aimed at improving user experience by making it easier for listeners to discover new music and podcasts. The two features are "Ask Music" and "Your Podcast Lineup."
Feature details
'Ask Music' allows users to describe their desired music
The "Ask Music" feature is a conversational tool built into the YouTube Music app.
It allows users to describe their desired music or podcast in everyday language, instead of searching for specific songs or artists.
The feature works across YouTube Music's catalog of over 300 million songs, including official recordings, remixes, live performances, covers, and DJ sets.
Podcast discovery
'Your Podcast Lineup' offers audio guide for podcast discovery
Along with "Ask Music," YouTube is also introducing "Your Podcast Lineup," an AI-generated audio guide for podcast discovery.
The feature tackles the common problem of too many podcasts and not enough time to listen to them all.
It will show up on the podcast page in the YouTube Music app, offering a brief spoken preview of recommended shows each week and explaining why they might be interesting to listeners.
AI integration
YouTube's push toward AI integration in all services
The new features are part of YouTube's larger plan to integrate AI into all its services.
Last year, YouTube Music had tested AI-powered music hosts that provide stories, fan trivia, and commentary related to what users are listening to.
The updates will be available soon for YouTube Music and YouTube Premium subscribers around the globe.