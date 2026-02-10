YouTube Music now creates playlists based on your prompts Technology Feb 10, 2026

YouTube Music just launched a new AI playlist generator for Premium users on iOS and Android, starting February 10, 2026.

Now you can type or say prompts like "raging death metal" or progressive house mix for a chill party in the Library tab under "New" and "AI Playlist," and the app will build a custom playlist for you—no more endless scrolling.