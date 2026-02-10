YouTube Music now creates playlists based on your prompts
YouTube Music just launched a new AI playlist generator for Premium users on iOS and Android, starting February 10, 2026.
Now you can type or say prompts like "raging death metal" or progressive house mix for a chill party in the Library tab under "New" and "AI Playlist," and the app will build a custom playlist for you—no more endless scrolling.
Tool builds on earlier test of prompt-based radio stations
This tool builds on YouTube's earlier test of prompt-based radio stations from 2024.
It comes alongside other updates, like limiting free users to five full lyric views before lyrics get blurred—a nudge toward going Premium if you want all the features.
YouTube mixes official releases, live performances, user uploads
YouTube Music's move follows similar AI playlist features from Spotify, plus similar tools from Amazon Music and Deezer.
The twist here: YouTube mixes tracks from official releases, live performances, and even user uploads—so your playlists could get pretty unique.