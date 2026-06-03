YouTube Music redesign places search on bottom navigation bar
YouTube Music just rolled out a big redesign, putting the Search feature front and center on the bottom navigation bar, so it's easier to find your favorite tracks.
The Explore tab is gone, but Home, Samples, and Library are still where you expect.
Up top, you'll only see your profile and notifications.
YouTube Music search combines Explore features
The updated Search tab now mixes in tools from the old Explore page. You can search by text, voice, or song, plus check out New releases, Charts, Moods and genres, and Podcasts: all in one spot.
There's also a recent search history and a personalized "You may also like" section to help you discover more music.
Google tested the redesign last year
Google started testing these changes last year to make one-handed use easier and match other streaming apps.
The redesign is live for both iOS (version 9.22) and Android (version 9.21).
If you don't see it yet, try force-stopping the app from App Info.