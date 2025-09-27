The updates were first teased at the beginning of this year

High-quality audio, faster playback: What's new for YouTube Premium subscribers

By Dwaipayan Roy 11:36 am Sep 27, 202511:36 am

What's the story

YouTube has announced a host of new features for its Premium subscribers. The updates were first teased at the beginning of this year. Now, the video platform is rolling them out officially. The most notable addition is the ability to increase playback speeds up to 4x in increments of 0.05x on Android, iOS, and web platforms. Previously, users had to visit youtube.com/new to access these features, but now they are directly available in the app/website itself.