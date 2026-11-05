Is YouTube working on an Instagram-like app?

The code also reveals some branding elements for Tamba.

A logo asset named "yt_sandbox_topbar_logo_white" features the word "Tamba" in bold letters next to a squiggly shape with a play button cut out of its center.

Another icon, "yt_fill_experimental_youtube_sandbox," features the same scribble-and-play-button mark on its own, possibly as Tamba's app icon.

The design elements suggest an Instagram-like navigation layout rather than YouTube's traditional one.