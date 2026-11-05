Is YouTube working on an Instagram-like app?
What's the story
YouTube is reportedly working on a new social media app called "Tamba." According to Android Authority, the discovery was made by examining the code of the YouTube app for Android, with the version 21.44.534. The code hints at various social features such as followers, direct messages, group chats, and posts.
Visual identity
Tamba could feature an Instagram-like navigation layout
The code also reveals some branding elements for Tamba.
A logo asset named "yt_sandbox_topbar_logo_white" features the word "Tamba" in bold letters next to a squiggly shape with a play button cut out of its center.
Another icon, "yt_fill_experimental_youtube_sandbox," features the same scribble-and-play-button mark on its own, possibly as Tamba's app icon.
The design elements suggest an Instagram-like navigation layout rather than YouTube's traditional one.
App capabilities
Tamba for both Android and iOS
The code also indicates that YouTube is developing Tamba for both Android and iOS platforms. It mentions a dedicated onboarding page and an activity page for the experience.
Notably, the term "sandbox" usually refers to an isolated space for experimenting without affecting the main product.
This suggests that Tamba could be a testing ground where YouTube tries out social features with a limited group of users, rather than a polished product headed for wide launch.
User engagement
User interactions like following, sending direct messages
The code also hints at various user interactions that resemble those of a social media app.
Users could follow each other, send/approve follow requests, and exchange direct messages, photos, and videos.
There are also references to hearts on posts, Shorts (YouTube's short video format), comments with voice notes or even a Short.
This indicates that Tamba could offer more than just video sharing like the main YouTube platform does today.