YouTube's AI-based age detection system wrongly flags adults as teens

YouTube users are facing a major issue as thousands of accounts have been wrongly flagged as belonging to teenagers. The problem stems from the platform's AI-based age-detection system, which was launched in the US earlier this summer. The tool uses various signals to determine if a user could be under 18 years old. However, many adult users have complained about it being too aggressive and flagging their accounts incorrectly.

User frustration Users denied access to age-restricted videos The AI system's incorrect flagging has led to a major disruption in the user experience. Accounts flagged as belonging to teenagers are now subject to strict "teen protections." This means users are denied access to age-restricted videos, receive more frequent reminders about screen time, and see ads that aren't personalized. For many adults who have been using YouTube for years, this feels like an unexpected limitation on their viewing experience.

Verification backlash Users need to prove their age To reverse the AI system's incorrect flagging, users have to prove their age by providing an ID, credit card details, or even a selfie. This has drawn mixed reactions from users online. Some argue that their accounts are decades old and clearly belong to adults, so YouTube shouldn't need more proof. Others are reluctant to share personal data with Google just to regain access to content they already had.