Your gut might hold secrets to brain diseases

Turns out, your gut does more than just handle food—it might also give early clues about brain diseases like Alzheimer's and Parkinson's. Scientists have found that the trillions of microbes living in our guts talk to our brains through nerves, chemicals, and the immune system (yep, that's called the gut-brain axis). This connection is now being linked to how these diseases start.

Gut's role in Alzheimer's Certain gut bacteria produce compounds that help keep our brains healthy by regulating nerve signals and immune responses.

But when your gut microbes get out of balance—think fewer good bacteria and more bad ones—it can trigger inflammation tied to neurodegeneration.

For example, people with Alzheimer's often have fewer anti-inflammatory bacteria.

Parkinson's and the gut connection In Parkinson's disease, changes in gut bacteria can actually kick off harmful protein build-up that spreads to the brain.

Even finding mouth bacteria in the gut has been linked to faster mental decline—so paying attention to these changes could help spot issues sooner.