YouTube's conversational AI now available on TVs

YouTube is expanding its conversational AI tool to smart TVs, gaming consoles, and streaming devices. The experimental feature was previously only available on mobile and web platforms. Now, it brings the power of conversational AI directly to your living room's biggest screen. This means you can ask questions about the content you're watching without interrupting or leaving the video.

User guide How to use the AI assistant on TV To use the AI assistant, eligible users need to click the "Ask" button on their TV screen. The feature provides suggested questions based on the video being watched, or users can ask anything related to it using their remote's microphone button. For example, you could ask about recipe ingredients or the story behind a song's lyrics and get instant answers without pausing or leaving the app.

Language support Availability and language support The conversational AI tool is currently available to a select group of users over 18 years old. It supports English, Hindi, Spanish, Portuguese, and Korean languages. YouTube first introduced this innovative feature in 2024 to help viewers explore content more deeply. The expansion comes as more Americans are watching YouTube on their TVs than ever before.

Market shift YouTube's growing presence on TVs The expansion of YouTube's conversational AI tool comes as the platform continues to gain traction on TVs. A Nielsen report from April 2025 showed that YouTube accounted for 12.4% of total television audience time, surpassing major platforms like Disney and Netflix. This trend indicates a growing demand for innovative features like conversational AI in the TV viewing experience.

