YouTube's picture-in-picture mode now available for all users
What's the story
YouTube has announced the global expansion of its Picture-in-Picture (PiP) mode for iPhone and iPad users. The new feature will allow non-Premium users worldwide to use PiP for long-form, non-music content on both iOS and Android platforms. Previously, this feature was only available in the US and to Premium subscribers globally.
Feature benefits
How to use PiP on YouTube
The PiP mode is a handy tool that minimizes a video into a small player, letting you use it alongside other apps. To activate this feature, all you have to do is swipe up to exit the YouTube app, and the video will keep playing in a small window that can be moved around on your screen.
User access
What's new for Premium members?
Premium Lite members can still use PiP for long-form, non-music content. Meanwhile, Premium members have the added advantage of being able to use PiP for both music and non-music content. The update is expected to roll out in the coming months, making YouTube's services more accessible and user-friendly for all its users worldwide.