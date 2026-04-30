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Home / News / Technology News / YouTube's picture-in-picture mode now available for all users
YouTube's picture-in-picture mode now available for all users
Previously, it was only available in the US and to Premium subscribers

YouTube's picture-in-picture mode now available for all users

By Akash Pandey
Apr 30, 2026
03:07 pm
What's the story

YouTube has announced the global expansion of its Picture-in-Picture (PiP) mode for iPhone and iPad users. The new feature will allow non-Premium users worldwide to use PiP for long-form, non-music content on both iOS and Android platforms. Previously, this feature was only available in the US and to Premium subscribers globally.

Feature benefits

How to use PiP on YouTube

The PiP mode is a handy tool that minimizes a video into a small player, letting you use it alongside other apps. To activate this feature, all you have to do is swipe up to exit the YouTube app, and the video will keep playing in a small window that can be moved around on your screen.

User access

What's new for Premium members?

Premium Lite members can still use PiP for long-form, non-music content. Meanwhile, Premium members have the added advantage of being able to use PiP for both music and non-music content. The update is expected to roll out in the coming months, making YouTube's services more accessible and user-friendly for all its users worldwide.

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