YouTube tightens monetisation rules amid AI-Generated content surge
YouTube is updating its monetization rules on July 15 to crack down on low-quality, AI-generated videos.
From now on, only original and authentic content will be eligible for ad revenue, as YouTube tries to keep spammy, mass-produced videos off the money-making track.
Reaction videos won't be affected by the changes
Some creators were worried about reaction videos getting caught up in the changes, but YouTube's Rene Ritchie reassured everyone that genuine reactions are safe—the focus is really on blocking spam.
Meanwhile, Google is rolling out its new Veo 3 AI model for YouTube Shorts, giving creators fresh ways to make standout videos with the latest tech.