Melting glaciers may trigger volcanic eruptions
A new study says melting glaciers—thanks to climate change—could actually reactivate sleeping volcanoes.
Researchers in Patagonia found that as thick ice disappears, eruptions may become more frequent and intense, not just there but in icy places like Antarctica too.
How the process works
Glaciers act like a lid, holding back underground magma.
When the ice melts, pressure is lifted and the earth's crust rebounds, letting magma and gasses build up until they burst out.
Scientists warn this could set off a chain reaction: more eruptions release greenhouse gasses, which then speed up glacier melt even more.
Researchers say we need to monitor these volcanoes closely
The researchers say it's time to keep a closer eye on volcanoes under glaciers worldwide.
Better monitoring could help predict future hazards—and maybe give us all a little more warning if things start heating up beneath the ice.