Common painkiller linked to increased dementia risk
Gabapentin, a drug often prescribed for chronic pain, has been linked to a higher risk of dementia and memory issues—especially if used long-term.
A major US study found that people with six or more gabapentin prescriptions had a 29% greater chance of developing dementia within 10 years compared to non-users.
More than 12 prescriptions doubled rates of cognitive problems
The danger was even clearer in younger adults (ages 35-49) who took gabapentin more than 12 times—they saw double the rates of dementia and triple the rates of mild cognitive problems versus their peers who filled between three and 11 prescriptions.
While not every study agrees on how risky gabapentin is, experts say it's smart for doctors and patients to keep an eye on memory and thinking skills if using this medication regularly.