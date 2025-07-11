Common painkiller linked to increased dementia risk

More than 12 prescriptions doubled rates of cognitive problems

The danger was even clearer in younger adults (ages 35-49) who took gabapentin more than 12 times—they saw double the rates of dementia and triple the rates of mild cognitive problems versus their peers who filled between three and 11 prescriptions.

While not every study agrees on how risky gabapentin is, experts say it's smart for doctors and patients to keep an eye on memory and thinking skills if using this medication regularly.