Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025: Top laptop deals revealed
Amazon Prime Day 2025 is almost here, but the laptop deals have already started rolling in.
Big brands like Dell, Lenovo, ASUS, HP, Acer, and MSI are offering early discounts—perfect if you need an upgrade for school, work, or gaming before the main sale rush.
Dell laptops are up to 63% off, with Inspiron and XPS models great for productivity.
Lenovo's got up to 55% off on IdeaPads and ThinkPads, so students and professionals have plenty of options.
ASUS is cutting prices by up to 42%, HP by 37%, Acer by 42%, and MSI is offering solid gaming laptop deals too—making now a smart time to snag a new device.