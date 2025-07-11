Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025: Top laptop deals revealed

Top brands like Dell, Lenovo, ASUS, MSI are offering deals

Dell laptops are up to 63% off, with Inspiron and XPS models great for productivity.

Lenovo's got up to 55% off on IdeaPads and ThinkPads, so students and professionals have plenty of options.

ASUS is cutting prices by up to 42%, HP by 37%, Acer by 42%, and MSI is offering solid gaming laptop deals too—making now a smart time to snag a new device.