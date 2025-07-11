Tragic end for tennis prodigy Radhika Yadav
Radhika Yadav, a 25-year-old former state-level tennis player from Haryana, was shot and killed by her father, Deepak Yadav, at their home in Gurugram on Thursday morning.
The shooting happened while Radhika was cooking; Deepak fired five rounds from his licensed revolver after ongoing arguments about money and her running a tennis academy against his wishes.
Father arrested on the spot after victim's uncle reported incident
Deepak was arrested on the spot after Radhika's uncle reported the incident.
He has confessed to the murder during police questioning and remains in custody as investigations focus on family tensions and financial disagreements.
Radhika's death has left the local sports community stunned, highlighting tough conversations around domestic violence and support for young athletes pursuing their dreams.