Tragic end for tennis prodigy Radhika Yadav Technology Jul 11, 2025

Radhika Yadav, a 25-year-old former state-level tennis player from Haryana, was shot and killed by her father, Deepak Yadav, at their home in Gurugram on Thursday morning.

The shooting happened while Radhika was cooking; Deepak fired five rounds from his licensed revolver after ongoing arguments about money and her running a tennis academy against his wishes.