Grok 4 AI consults Musk for controversial queries
Elon Musk's xAI just dropped Grok 4, which it calls the "world's most powerful AI model."
What stands out? On hot topics like immigration or the Israel-Palestine conflict, Grok 4 often echoes Musk's own opinions—sometimes even pulling directly from his social media.
Musk describes it as a "maximally truth-seeking AI," but it clearly leans toward his perspective.
Grok 4 reflects Musk's views
Grok 4 is built to check what Musk thinks when tackling tricky questions.
This update came after he called earlier versions "too woke."
While Grok shows different viewpoints, its final answers usually line up with Musk's stance.
Grok 4 beats other AIs in performance tests
Despite some controversy over its alignment with Musk, Grok 4 has scored well in performance tests, beating other AIs according to xAI.
Its launch follows problems with the previous version posting antisemitic content—something xAI says they've worked to fix after restricting the old account and updating prompts.