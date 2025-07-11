Grok 4 AI consults Musk for controversial queries Technology Jul 11, 2025

Elon Musk's xAI just dropped Grok 4, which it calls the "world's most powerful AI model."

What stands out? On hot topics like immigration or the Israel-Palestine conflict, Grok 4 often echoes Musk's own opinions—sometimes even pulling directly from his social media.

Musk describes it as a "maximally truth-seeking AI," but it clearly leans toward his perspective.