New Gemini logo now live on web platforms
Gemini's logo just got an update on the web, after rolling out to Android and iOS last week.
The new favicon now pops with Google's classic four colors, swapping out the old blue-purple for a lighter blue and switching to a rounded sparkle shape.
Changes in the new favicon
The "Hello" greeting has turned blue too, though mobile users haven't seen this change yet.
If you use Gemini as a Progressive Web App, you'll need to delete your old shortcut and make a new one to get the latest icon—since April's version never made it online.
These tweaks are all about making Gemini feel more modern and unified across platforms.