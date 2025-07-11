AWS to launch AI agent marketplace with Anthropic Technology Jul 11, 2025

Amazon Web Services (AWS) is rolling out a new AI agent marketplace on July 15 at its New York Summit.

The idea? To make it way easier for startups to get their AI tools in front of AWS customers, all in one place.

By teaming up with Anthropic, AWS hopes to cut through the current mess of scattered AI products and help businesses find the right agents faster.