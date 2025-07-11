AWS to launch AI agent marketplace with Anthropic
Amazon Web Services (AWS) is rolling out a new AI agent marketplace on July 15 at its New York Summit.
The idea? To make it way easier for startups to get their AI tools in front of AWS customers, all in one place.
By teaming up with Anthropic, AWS hopes to cut through the current mess of scattered AI products and help businesses find the right agents faster.
Benefits for startups and Anthropic
For startups, this marketplace could be a big deal: more visibility and fresh ways to earn from their AI creations (even though AWS takes a small cut).
For Anthropic—an Amazon-backed company already making waves in AI—it's a chance to reach more users and go head-to-head with OpenAI.
With Anthropic's API reportedly pulling in $3 billion a year, this move might just boost their growth even further.