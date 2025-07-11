Unbeatable Prime Day deal on Google Pixel Buds Pro 2

These buds pack improved active noise cancelation and balanced sound. You'll get up to 12 hours of playback per charge (even more with the case), plus easy touch controls for volume.

Grab the deal today

With this price drop, the Pixel Buds Pro 2 are one of the best-value picks among premium Android earbuds right now—great features without breaking the bank.

If you want top-tier sound on a budget, it's a solid time to grab them.