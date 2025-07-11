Next Article
Unbeatable Prime Day deal on Google Pixel Buds Pro 2
The Pixel Buds Pro 2, made for Android fans, are now just $160 on Amazon's Prime Day—down from $229.
That's about 30% off, and most colors are included in the deal.
Premium features and sound
These buds pack improved active noise cancelation and balanced sound.
You'll get up to 12 hours of playback per charge (even more with the case), plus easy touch controls for volume.
Grab the deal today
With this price drop, the Pixel Buds Pro 2 are one of the best-value picks among premium Android earbuds right now—great features without breaking the bank.
If you want top-tier sound on a budget, it's a solid time to grab them.