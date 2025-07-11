NASA and SpaceX set for Crew-11 launch on July 31
NASA and SpaceX are teaming up again, with Crew-11 blasting off for the International Space Station on July 31 at 12:09pm EDT.
The launch will use the Crew Dragon Endeavour—now setting a record with its sixth trip to space—from Kennedy Space Center in Florida.
A look at the crew
Leading the crew is NASA's Zena Cardman, making her space debut.
She's joined by seasoned pilot Mike Fincke (his fourth time up), plus Kimiya Yui from Japan and Oleg Platonov from Russia.
They'll ride a Falcon 9 rocket that's already been to space twice before.
More about the mission
The launch was moved up two weeks so the team can help boost the ISS's orbit with new tech from a Cargo Dragon.
Once aboard, they'll join Expedition 73/74 during a packed schedule and mark 25 years of people living on the station.
For extra safety, their capsule has upgraded parachutes for landing back on Earth.