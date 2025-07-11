NASA and SpaceX set for Crew-11 launch on July 31

Leading the crew is NASA 's Zena Cardman, making her space debut. She's joined by seasoned pilot Mike Fincke (his fourth time up), plus Kimiya Yui from Japan and Oleg Platonov from Russia. They'll ride a Falcon 9 rocket that's already been to space twice before.

More about the mission

The launch was moved up two weeks so the team can help boost the ISS's orbit with new tech from a Cargo Dragon.

Once aboard, they'll join Expedition 73/74 during a packed schedule and mark 25 years of people living on the station.

For extra safety, their capsule has upgraded parachutes for landing back on Earth.