Martian meteorite set for multi-million dollar auction Technology Jul 11, 2025

Sotheby's is about to auction off the biggest piece of Mars ever discovered on Earth—the NWA 16788 meteorite.

Found in Niger last year and weighing 24kg, it's already drawing bids starting at $1.6 million, with experts thinking it could sell for upwards of $4 million.

This chunk of space rock is 70% larger than any other Martian fragment found here and was formed by a huge asteroid hitting Mars.