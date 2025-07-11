Prime Day deal: 40% off on rugged portable SSD
Amazon's slashing the price of the Crucial X10 4TB portable SSD by 44% for Prime Day 2025, bringing it down to just $220.
If you need fast, reliable storage—whether you're editing videos, gaming, or just tired of running out of space—this rugged drive is worth a look.
Fast, rugged, and reliable storage for all your needs
The Crucial X10 offers super-fast read/write speeds up to 2100MB/s, so moving big files is quick and easy.
It's built to handle drops from nearly 10 feet and shrugs off water and dust.
Plus, it plays nice with Windows, Mac, Linux, Android, iOS—even Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5.
The X10 is a much better deal than the X9
With this deep discount, the X10 is way more affordable than similar drives like the Crucial X9 (which only gets a small price cut).
If you've been waiting for a solid storage upgrade without breaking the bank, this deal's hard to beat.