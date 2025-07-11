Next Article
Samsung's Galaxy Tab S11 series expected post-Unpacked launch
Samsung's Galaxy Tab S11 lineup is dropping soon after the Unpacked event, likely in August or September.
This time, Samsung's bringing both a base model and an Ultra version—something new for the series.
The Ultra is rumored to pack the MediaTek Dimensity 9400 Plus chip for strong graphics, though early tests say it might not outpace top smartphones.
Samsung likely to launch tablets in August or September
Battery life looks promising: the base Tab S11 could get an 8,160mAh battery, while the Ultra might jump to a huge 11,374mAh.
The timing fits Samsung's usual pattern—after experimenting with release dates, they seem to be settling back into their classic late-summer launch window.