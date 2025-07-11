Samsung's Galaxy Tab S11 series expected post-Unpacked launch Technology Jul 11, 2025

Samsung's Galaxy Tab S11 lineup is dropping soon after the Unpacked event, likely in August or September.

This time, Samsung's bringing both a base model and an Ultra version—something new for the series.

The Ultra is rumored to pack the MediaTek Dimensity 9400 Plus chip for strong graphics, though early tests say it might not outpace top smartphones.