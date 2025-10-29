Next Article
YouTube TV app gets AI upscaling and shoppable QR codes
Technology
YouTube just dropped some handy updates to its TV app for 2025: you can now scan shoppable QR codes right from videos to check out products, and AI upscaling boosts lower-res videos to full HD—with 4K on the way.
These changes are part of YouTube's push to make watching on your big screen even better (they're already at 12.4% of total TV time according to Nielsen this year).
Search now highlights results from the channel you're browsing
The new search feature now highlights results from the channel you're browsing, making it easier to find what you want without endless scrolling.
By linking directly to creator stores—something Roku and Peacock don't do—YouTube is hoping these updates help creators earn more while giving viewers a smoother experience.