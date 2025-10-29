YouTube TV app gets AI upscaling and shoppable QR codes Technology Oct 29, 2025

YouTube just dropped some handy updates to its TV app for 2025: you can now scan shoppable QR codes right from videos to check out products, and AI upscaling boosts lower-res videos to full HD—with 4K on the way.

These changes are part of YouTube's push to make watching on your big screen even better (they're already at 12.4% of total TV time according to Nielsen this year).