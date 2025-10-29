Grammarly rebrands to Superhuman, launches AI productivity platform
Grammarly just got a major glow-up—it's now called Superhuman and is shifting from simple grammar checks to a full-on AI productivity platform.
The big news? Superhuman Go, an AI assistant designed to handle your writing and teamwork tasks, all while acting as an "air traffic control system" for workplace AI.
Superhuman Go is available for paid users
Superhuman Go is available now for paid users in the Superhuman suite, which bundles Grammarly, Coda, and Superhuman Mail.
You can use it on Chrome and Edge browsers, with Mac, Windows, and mobile support coming soon.
The cool part: it automatically assigns specialized AI agents for things like email drafts or meeting scheduling—reducing the need for manual prompting.
The tool aims to reduce app overload and automate tasks
Superhuman wants to solve the "AI productivity gap" by cutting down on app overload and automating boring tasks.
While it's up against tools from ServiceNow and GitHub, its focus is on top-notch writing help and a unified workspace for teams.
This rebrand marks a big step in making advanced workplace AI feel more seamless—and way less overwhelming—for everyone.