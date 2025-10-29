Microsoft 365 gets new Copilot AI agents
Microsoft just introduced two fresh Copilot AI agents for Microsoft 365, aiming to make work a lot smoother.
App Builder lets users in the Frontier program create apps from simple text prompts—no coding needed.
Workflows, meanwhile, helps automate tasks across Outlook, Teams, and more.
For now, though, these tools are only available to folks in the Frontier program.
App builder and workflows are the new kids on the block
App Builder handles all the coding behind the scenes and even builds dashboards or charts without you setting up a database.
You can tweak your app through back-and-forth chats and share it easily with a link.
Workflows gets what you want done using plain language and can automate things across SharePoint or Planner; if you want to change how something works, just give it new instructions.
It's all part of Microsoft's push to bring smarter AI into everyday work life.