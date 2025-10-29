Rare cosmic sighting: Milky Way, comet, aurora, sprites in 1
Photographer Dan Zafra caught an epic cosmic lineup over New Zealand's South Island: rare red sprites, the Milky Way, the Southern Lights (Aurora Australis), and Comet SWAN all appeared together in one shot recently.
This kind of combo is almost never seen—even by pros.
Photographer's words on the unforgettable night
Zafra was leading a photo tour when clear skies surprised him.
He managed to snap red sprites—those blink-and-you-miss-them electrical flashes—right next to the Milky Way's core, with a soft aurora glow below and Comet SWAN low on the horizon.
He even made a time-lapse video and said, "What made that night unforgettable wasn't just the sprites... They were dancing beside the Milky Way, while a soft aurora shimmered below."
Can you see such a sight?
You'll need dark skies, active thunderstorms for sprites, visible auroras or comets, and perfect timing—all at once.
The best chance is in places like southern New Zealand.
It takes patience (and some luck), but moments like this are worth chasing.