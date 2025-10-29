Rare cosmic sighting: Milky Way, comet, aurora, sprites in 1

Photographer's words on the unforgettable night

Zafra was leading a photo tour when clear skies surprised him.

He managed to snap red sprites—those blink-and-you-miss-them electrical flashes—right next to the Milky Way's core, with a soft aurora glow below and Comet SWAN low on the horizon.

He even made a time-lapse video and said, "What made that night unforgettable wasn't just the sprites... They were dancing beside the Milky Way, while a soft aurora shimmered below."