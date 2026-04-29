YouTube TV now lets users create their own multiviews
What's the story
YouTube TV is getting a new feature that allows users to create their own multiviews. The announcement was made by YouTube CEO Neal Mohan, who said the update gives users "full control to mix and match live streams." The new capability is part of an effort to give subscribers a more personalized viewing experience on the platform.
Feature evolution
Multiview feature was expanded to include more content
YouTube first introduced the multiview feature in 2023, but its use was limited to pre-selected streams of sports content such as March Madness. The service later expanded this to include preselected streams on topics like news, business, and weather programming. Last year, an experiment was launched letting users create their own multiviews with "select non-sports content."
Feature accessibility
Custom multiviews will be available for all subscribers
The custom multiview feature will be available to all YouTube TV subscribers, as well as those subscribed to more than 10 genre-specific plans. The update is part of YouTube's ongoing efforts to enhance user experience on its platform by providing more control over content consumption.