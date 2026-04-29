Custom multiview feature will be available to all YouTube TV subscribers

YouTube TV now lets users create their own multiviews

By Mudit Dube 01:54 pm Apr 29, 202601:54 pm

What's the story

YouTube TV is getting a new feature that allows users to create their own multiviews. The announcement was made by YouTube CEO Neal Mohan, who said the update gives users "full control to mix and match live streams." The new capability is part of an effort to give subscribers a more personalized viewing experience on the platform.