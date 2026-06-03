YouTube TV offers subscribers 50% off Google TV streamer (4K)

Includes Gemini chat Porcelain color only

The device lets you watch live TV and chat naturally powered by Gemini, all in one place.

But heads-up: only the Porcelain color is included in this offer, not Hazel.

To claim it, enter your promo code at checkout before December 31, 2026, or while supplies last (limit one per customer per eligible device).

This follows earlier perks like free Chromecast devices from YouTube TV.