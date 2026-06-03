YouTube TV offers subscribers 50% off Google TV streamer (4K)
Technology
YouTube TV is hooking up its subscribers with a 50% discount on the Google TV Streamer (4K).
Instead of the usual $99.99, you can grab it for just $49.99.
The deal dropped in an email on June 3, 2026, as part of the NBA Finals promotion.
Includes Gemini chat Porcelain color only
The device lets you watch live TV and chat naturally powered by Gemini, all in one place.
But heads-up: only the Porcelain color is included in this offer, not Hazel.
To claim it, enter your promo code at checkout before December 31, 2026, or while supplies last (limit one per customer per eligible device).
This follows earlier perks like free Chromecast devices from YouTube TV.