YouTube's Playables Builder: Make games without coding
YouTube just dropped Playables Builder—a new tool that lets you create simple games, no coding skills needed.
Powered by Google's Gemini 3 AI, it can turn your text ideas, images, or even videos into playable games in minutes.
Building on last year's Playables feature, Playables Builder now offers real-time prototyping plus smart AI suggestions to help level up your creations.
How does it work?
Just type what you want, upload an image for inspiration, or share a video explaining your game idea—the Gemini 3 model handles the rest.
Some early examples include SUGAR CUBE by @AyChristene and XENO-RANCHER ENDLESS by @bilawal—showing off what's possible with just a few prompts.
Who can try it right now?
Playables Builder is in beta and only available in select markets for now.
If you're curious to test it out, fill out the Trusted Tester Opt-In form with your channel details; if chosen, you'll get special login credentials (separate from your Google account) to start building games before everyone else.