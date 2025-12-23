YouTube's Playables Builder: Make games without coding

Just type what you want, upload an image for inspiration, or share a video explaining your game idea—the Gemini 3 model handles the rest. Some early examples include SUGAR CUBE by @AyChristene and XENO-RANCHER ENDLESS by @bilawal—showing off what's possible with just a few prompts.

Who can try it right now?

Playables Builder is in beta and only available in select markets for now.

If you're curious to test it out, fill out the Trusted Tester Opt-In form with your channel details; if chosen, you'll get special login credentials (separate from your Google account) to start building games before everyone else.