Zara parent hit by data breach, no customer data compromised

Inditex, the world's largest clothing retailer and parent company of popular brands like Zara and Bershka, has suffered a major data breach. The incident was caused by a third-party technology provider and has affected multiple international companies and exposed information related to commercial transactions. However, Inditex clarified that the compromised data does not include customer names, contact details, passwords, or payment information.

Immediate action Company activated security protocols after discovering breach After discovering the breach, Inditex quickly activated its security protocols and began informing relevant authorities. The company stressed that its operations and systems remain unaffected by this incident. "Inditex's operations and systems have not been affected in any way and customers can continue to access and operate in complete safety," a company statement read.

Regulatory adherence Inditex is subject to EU regulations Being headquartered in Spain, Inditex is subject to EU regulations. The General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) requires personal data breaches to be reported within 72 hours. Non-compliance can result in severe penalties. In its annual report, Inditex had warned about the potential impact of technological incidents on its operations due to high digitalization and technological integration in its business model.

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