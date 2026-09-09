Zee5 redesigns app and TV platform with 5 clear sections

The new AI-powered assistant is here to help with any subscription or playback issues in seconds.

Zee5 also added loads of new content, including FIFA World Cup 2026 and 2030 rights and content expanded across seven languages, and teamed up with PVR INOX Pictures and Lionsgate Play for a fresh English lineup.

Plus, the Free 5 section now has even more movies, series, K-dramas, C-dramas, and micro-dramas from creators. More options for you; more ways to chill.