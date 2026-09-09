Zee5 redesigns app and TV platform with 5 clear sections
Zee5 just rolled out a big update for its app and TV platform, making everything feel a lot more personal and easy to find.
Now, shows and movies are sorted into five clear sections: Premium Entertainment, Free 5, KidZ, TV, and Sports, so you can jump straight to what you like without endless scrolling.
Zee5 adds AI assistant, expands content
The new AI-powered assistant is here to help with any subscription or playback issues in seconds.
Zee5 also added loads of new content, including FIFA World Cup 2026 and 2030 rights and content expanded across seven languages, and teamed up with PVR INOX Pictures and Lionsgate Play for a fresh English lineup.
Plus, the Free 5 section now has even more movies, series, K-dramas, C-dramas, and micro-dramas from creators. More options for you; more ways to chill.