Zoho launches Arattai for Business to take on WhatsApp
What's the story
In a major development, Zoho has launched 'Arattai for Business,' a messaging platform aimed at businesses. The move directly pits the homegrown company against WhatsApp in the business communication space. The new app was announced by Zoho founder Sridhar Vembu on X, who said it is now available for businesses to connect with their customers.
Platform launch
Arattai Business Platform
Along with the messaging app, Zoho has also launched the Arattai Business Platform.
This platform allows organizations to integrate their different software systems, possibly including the new messaging service.
Vembu revealed that this platform would be free for all public services. He said, "The Arattai Business Platform is free for government and public services like Railways."
Twitter Post
Vembu's announcement on X
The Arattai-for-Business app is live. This app allows businesses to communicate with customers.— Sridhar Vembu (@svembu) October 2, 2026
Along with it, we are also launching the Arattai Business Platform to integrate your business software and automation systems with Arattai. The Arattai Business Platform is free for…
App features
Messaging app available for download
The 'Arattai for Business' app is a messaging platform that allows businesses to communicate with both customers and employees.
It can be set up for internal communication within an organization as well as customer interactions on the same platform.
The app was first spotted on Google Play Store last month and is now available for download.
App origin
Successor to standard Arattai app
The 'Arattai for Business' app is a successor of the standard Arattai app, which became popular last year as a homegrown alternative to WhatsApp.
The name "Arattai" means chit-chat or casual conversation in Tamil.
Zoho claims that 'Arattai for Business' was "built in India and designed for Indian businesses," offering end-to-end encrypted messages, secure chat syncing across devices, and data ownership.
Incentives
Free allowance of messages for healthcare, education sectors
Along with the launch of 'Arattai for Business,' Zoho is also incentivizing healthcare and educational institutions to use the platform.
The company is offering a "free allowance of 1 million messages per month" on 'Arattai for Business.'
This move comes as part of Zoho's effort to promote its new messaging service among these key sectors.